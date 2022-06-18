Metronome (MET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,897.00

Metronome (MET) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, Metronome has traded down 46.8% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $1,897.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,187,867 coins and its circulating supply is 14,043,293 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

