Metronome (MET) Trading 36.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metronome (MET) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00004123 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $11.85 million and $319.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,187,867 coins and its circulating supply is 14,043,293 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

