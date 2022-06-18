Mint Club (MINT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $733,688.00

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $733,688.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00019590 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

