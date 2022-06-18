Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) vs. P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco -5,118.27% -4,559.69% -153.99% P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Mitesco and P3 Health Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $120,000.00 245.36 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -2.20 P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

P3 Health Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitesco.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mitesco and P3 Health Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Mitesco has a beta of -0.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

P3 Health Partners beats Mitesco on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

