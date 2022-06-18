ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $90.78

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.78 and last traded at $91.03, with a volume of 431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MODV. Barrington Research cut their target price on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average of $115.18.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.77 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ModivCare by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,981,000 after buying an additional 53,818 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ModivCare by 217.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,330,000 after buying an additional 524,529 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ModivCare by 24.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,409,000 after buying an additional 129,091 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in ModivCare by 66.7% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,695,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ModivCare by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,551,000 after buying an additional 200,617 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ModivCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

