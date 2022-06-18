Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Shares Up 4.6%

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. 39,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 167,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MODD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Modular Medical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Modular Medical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get Modular Medical alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50.

Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.