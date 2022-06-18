Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 329 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $6.79 on Friday, reaching $278.13. 1,383,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,573. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.68. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.88.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

