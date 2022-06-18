Modus Advisors LLC Buys 108 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,118,000 after buying an additional 753,750 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after buying an additional 432,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,847. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

