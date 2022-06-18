Modus Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $475.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,570. The company’s 50-day moving average is $528.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.41. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,289 shares of company stock valued at $427,152,941. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

