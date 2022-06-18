Modus Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,726,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

