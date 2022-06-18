Modus Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,316 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.81. 46,728,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,092,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

