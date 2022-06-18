Modus Advisors LLC Has $867,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $983,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,918,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,417,139. The firm has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

