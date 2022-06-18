Modus Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,074,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,880,898. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $576,444.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,184,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,730. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.