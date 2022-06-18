Modus Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.6% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.71. 5,252,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,938. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

