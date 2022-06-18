Monavale (MONA) Price Tops $186.20 on Major Exchanges

Monavale (MONA) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Monavale has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $186.20 or 0.00968973 BTC on exchanges. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $9,746.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monavale Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,833 coins and its circulating supply is 10,141 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

