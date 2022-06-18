Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Lifted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 622,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.80. 11,416,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,221,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.19. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

