Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after buying an additional 456,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,557,000 after buying an additional 549,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,250,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,461,000 after buying an additional 592,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

