Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Monolithic Power Systems has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $10.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $398.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $423.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.30. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $349.43 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,854,809.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,541 shares of company stock worth $11,999,860 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $555.25.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

