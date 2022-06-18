Morgan Stanley Increases World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $75.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.23. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $68.73.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

