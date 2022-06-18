Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $190.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.11.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $172.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $205.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.98.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 832.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

