Morgan Stanley Lowers National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $40.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.80.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $434,705.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia A. Hepner purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 181,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 54,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of National Vision by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 736,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

