Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.00 million, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.