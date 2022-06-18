M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,512 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in General Mills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $66.23 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

