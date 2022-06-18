M&R Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 in the last quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.