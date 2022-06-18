M&R Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,891,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $654,343,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after buying an additional 2,884,391 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.95.

CNI opened at $108.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average of $122.28. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

