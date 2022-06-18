M&R Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

UNP stock opened at $206.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.62. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

