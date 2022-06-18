M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.
Shares of QCOM stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.36 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.12. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
