M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $13.26 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,817 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises about 2.8% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.59. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

