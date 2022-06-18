M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $796,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 268.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 143,990 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 70.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 53,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 49.9% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $214,350. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

