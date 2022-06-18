M&R Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stryker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $194.09 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $193.66 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

