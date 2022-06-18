M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 794 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.3% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $341,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 331.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,721,000 after purchasing an additional 323,422 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.07.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $275.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.14. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

