MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered MTU Aero Engines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($183.33) to €178.00 ($185.42) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($230.21) to €232.00 ($241.67) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered MTU Aero Engines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($255.21) to €255.00 ($265.63) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.67.

Shares of MTUAY opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average of $104.69. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $132.21. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

