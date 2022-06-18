Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Acquires 178 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 3.0% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $9,526,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $1,134,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $404.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $441.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

