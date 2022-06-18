Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. EQT comprises 5.4% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $15,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in EQT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Citigroup boosted their price target on EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

Shares of EQT opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EQT Co. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $50.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

