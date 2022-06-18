Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Purchases 630 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Lennar makes up approximately 1.9% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEN opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.88. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $118.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.57.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

