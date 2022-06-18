Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NHTC opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. Natural Health Trends has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Natural Health Trends by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

