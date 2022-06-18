NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.64) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 250 ($3.03) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.88) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.28) to GBX 280 ($3.40) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.82) to GBX 330 ($4.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 292.14 ($3.55).

LON:NWG opened at GBX 216.60 ($2.63) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.13). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

