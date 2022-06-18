Navios Maritime Partners’ (NMM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

NMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.14. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.28). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $236.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.48 million. Analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 611,991 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $20,932,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

