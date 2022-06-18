Neblio Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $261,508.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00024115 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00013615 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004901 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,251,536 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,877 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

