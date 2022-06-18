Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NEON stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.33. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 114.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Neonode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neonode by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Neonode by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Neonode during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Neonode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neonode (Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.