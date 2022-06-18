Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,056,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises approximately 1.9% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $137,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $6,200,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Nestlé by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Nestlé by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 81,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on NSRGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.
Nestlé Profile (Get Rating)
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
