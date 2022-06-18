Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,056,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises approximately 1.9% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $137,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $6,200,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Nestlé by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Nestlé by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 81,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSRGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $109.26 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $106.67 and a one year high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.91.

Nestlé Profile (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.