NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) President Cesar Cernuda Sells 18,000 Shares

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NetApp stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. OTR Global lowered NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in NetApp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 356,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,628,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 25.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 76.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 410.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 59,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.