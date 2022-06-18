Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lowered to “Sell” at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $157.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $362.08.
Netflix stock opened at $175.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Netflix (Get Rating)
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
