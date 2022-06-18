Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lowered to “Sell” at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $157.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $362.08.

Netflix stock opened at $175.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

