Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

NBW opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 19,866 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 50,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

