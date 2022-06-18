Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 351,579 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 625,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 64,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Shares of NBXG traded up 0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,922. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12-month low of 9.30 and a 12-month high of 20.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 11.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.