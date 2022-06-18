Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 583,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,365,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.56. 5,617,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,706. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.47 and a 200 day moving average of $129.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

