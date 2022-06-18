Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.25. 2,128,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,867. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.33 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.55.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

