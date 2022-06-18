Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $14.62 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,633,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,172. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

