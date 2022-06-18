Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $21.15 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.6% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,470,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $446.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,610,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $380.30 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.