Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after acquiring an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 99,284 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 33,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,791,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.